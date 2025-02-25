Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Ontario election 2025: Oakville North-Burlington

By The Staff Global News
Posted February 25, 2025 3:37 pm
1 min read
Registered candidates
  • Effie Triantafilopoulos
    Effie Triantafilopoulos
    PC Party of Ontario
    Incumbent
  • Caleb Smolenaars
    Caleb Smolenaars
    Ontario NDP
  • Kaniz Mouli
    Kaniz Mouli
    Ontario Liberal Party
  • Ali Hosny
    Ali Hosny
    Green Party of Ontario
  • Charles Wroblewski
    Charles Wroblewski
    New Blue Party of Ontario
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Oakville North-Burlington is a provincial riding located in the Golden Horseshoe. This riding is currently represented by PC Party of Ontario MPP Effie Triantafilopoulos who first took office in 2018. Triantafilopoulos collected 22,221 votes, winning 47.18 per cent of the vote in the 2022 Ontario provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Oakville North-Burlington in the Golden Horseshoe during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on February 27, 2025. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

PC Party of Ontario: Effie Triantafilopoulos (Incumbent)

Ontario NDP: Caleb Smolenaars

Ontario Liberal Party: Kaniz Mouli

Green Party of Ontario: Ali Hosny

New Blue Party of Ontario: Charles Wroblewski

Advertisement
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices