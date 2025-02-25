Ontario election 2025: Oakville North-Burlington

Send this page to someone via email

Oakville North-Burlington is a provincial riding located in the Golden Horseshoe. This riding is currently represented by PC Party of Ontario MPP Effie Triantafilopoulos who first took office in 2018. Triantafilopoulos collected 22,221 votes, winning 47.18 per cent of the vote in the 2022 Ontario provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Oakville North-Burlington in the Golden Horseshoe during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on February 27, 2025. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates PC Party of Ontario: Effie Triantafilopoulos (Incumbent) Ontario NDP: Caleb Smolenaars Ontario Liberal Party: Kaniz Mouli Green Party of Ontario: Ali Hosny New Blue Party of Ontario: Charles Wroblewski