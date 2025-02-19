2nd confirmed case of measles in B.C.’s Lower Mainland linked to travel

A second case of measles has been confirmed in the Lower Mainland.
Vancouver Coastal Health confirmed in a statement on Wednesday that the person travelled to Southeast Asia in the same party as the first case, which was identified on the weekend.
That person lives in the Fraser Health region while the second person lives in the Vancouver Coastal Health region.
Members of the public may have been exposed to measles if they were on Air Canada Flight 66, arriving in Vancouver on Feb. 11, or if they spent time in the international arrivals area of YVR, including customs or baggage claims, from 7 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. on Feb 11.
Get weekly health news
Vancouver Coastal Health confirmed there were no other public exposures, and close contacts are being followed up individually.
Measles, which is highly infectious, is transmitted by airborne spread and can cause encephalitis, an inflammation of the brain, which can lead to seizures, deafness, or brain damage. One out of every 3,000 people with measles may die from complications, according to Vancouver Coastal Health.
There is a vaccine available.
Vancouver Coastal Health recommends that families of exposed, unvaccinated infants (under 12 months), pregnant women, and immune-compromised individuals are recommended to contact local public health or VCH Communicable Disease at 604-675-3900.
Vancouver Coastal Health said there have been no other recent cases in B.C. and no local transmission, however there has been a recent increase in measles activity in the U.S, in other parts of Canada and around the world.
Most cases occur in unimmunized people.
Comments