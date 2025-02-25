Ontario election 2025: Nickel Belt

Send this page to someone via email

Nickel Belt is a provincial riding located in Northern Ontario. This riding is currently represented by Ontario NDP MPP France Gélinas who first took office in 2007. Gélinas collected 15,611 votes, winning 50.77 per cent of the vote in the 2022 Ontario provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Nickel Belt in Northern Ontario during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on February 27, 2025. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates Ontario NDP: France Gélinas (Incumbent) PC Party of Ontario: Randy Hazlett Ontario Liberal Party: Natalie Labbée Green Party of Ontario: Connie Hill Libertarian: James Chretien New Blue Party of Ontario: Paul Divincenzo