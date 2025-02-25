Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Ontario election 2025: Nickel Belt

By The Staff Global News
Posted February 25, 2025 3:37 pm
1 min read
Registered candidates
  • France Gélinas
    France Gélinas
    Ontario NDP
    Incumbent
  • Randy Hazlett
    Randy Hazlett
    PC Party of Ontario
  • Natalie Labbée
    Natalie Labbée
    Ontario Liberal Party
  • Connie Hill
    Connie Hill
    Green Party of Ontario
  • James Chretien
    James Chretien
    Libertarian
  • Paul Divincenzo
    Paul Divincenzo
    New Blue Party of Ontario
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Nickel Belt is a provincial riding located in Northern Ontario. This riding is currently represented by Ontario NDP MPP France Gélinas who first took office in 2007. Gélinas collected 15,611 votes, winning 50.77 per cent of the vote in the 2022 Ontario provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Nickel Belt in Northern Ontario during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on February 27, 2025. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

Ontario NDP: France Gélinas (Incumbent)

PC Party of Ontario: Randy Hazlett

Ontario Liberal Party: Natalie Labbée

Green Party of Ontario: Connie Hill

Libertarian: James Chretien

New Blue Party of Ontario: Paul Divincenzo

Advertisement
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices