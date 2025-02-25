Menu

Canada

Ontario election 2025: Niagara West

By The Staff Global News
Posted February 25, 2025 3:37 pm
1 min read
Registered candidates
  • Sam Oosterhoff
    Sam Oosterhoff
    PC Party of Ontario
    Incumbent
  • Dave Augustyn
    Dave Augustyn
    Ontario NDP
  • Shauna Boyle
    Shauna Boyle
    Ontario Liberal Party
  • Mark Harrison
    Mark Harrison
    Green Party of Ontario
  • Aaron Albano
    Aaron Albano
    New Blue Party of Ontario
  • Aaron Allison
    Aaron Allison
    Ontario Party
  • Stefanos Karatopis
    Stefanos Karatopis
    Libertarian
  • Jim Torma
    Jim Torma
    Populist Party of Ontario
Niagara west is a provincial riding located in the Golden Horseshoe. This riding is currently represented by PC Party of Ontario MPP Sam Oosterhoff who first took office in 2018. Oosterhoff collected 18,779 votes, winning 44.93 per cent of the vote in the 2022 Ontario provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Niagara West in the Golden Horseshoe during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on February 27, 2025. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

PC Party of Ontario: Sam Oosterhoff (Incumbent)

Ontario NDP: Dave Augustyn

Ontario Liberal Party: Shauna Boyle

Green Party of Ontario: Mark Harrison

New Blue Party of Ontario: Aaron Albano

Ontario Party: Aaron Allison

Libertarian: Stefanos Karatopis

Populist Party of Ontario: Jim Torma

