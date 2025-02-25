Ontario election 2025: Niagara West

Send this page to someone via email

Niagara west is a provincial riding located in the Golden Horseshoe. This riding is currently represented by PC Party of Ontario MPP Sam Oosterhoff who first took office in 2018. Oosterhoff collected 18,779 votes, winning 44.93 per cent of the vote in the 2022 Ontario provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Niagara West in the Golden Horseshoe during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on February 27, 2025. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates PC Party of Ontario: Sam Oosterhoff (Incumbent) Ontario NDP: Dave Augustyn Ontario Liberal Party: Shauna Boyle Green Party of Ontario: Mark Harrison New Blue Party of Ontario: Aaron Albano Ontario Party: Aaron Allison Libertarian: Stefanos Karatopis Populist Party of Ontario: Jim Torma