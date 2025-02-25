Ontario election 2025: Niagara Centre

Send this page to someone via email

Niagara center is a provincial riding located in the Golden Horseshoe. This riding is currently represented by Ontario NDP MPP Jeff Burch who first took office in 2018. Burch collected 16,360 votes, winning 39.7 per cent of the vote in the 2022 Ontario provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Niagara Centre in the Golden Horseshoe during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on February 27, 2025. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates Ontario NDP: Jeff Burch (Incumbent) PC Party of Ontario: Bill Steele Ontario Liberal Party: Damien O'Brien Green Party of Ontario: Natashia Bergen Ontario Alliance: Angela Browne New Blue Party of Ontario: Jimmy Jackson Ontario Party: Darryl Weinberg