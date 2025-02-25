Menu

Canada

Ontario election 2025: Niagara Centre

By The Staff Global News
Posted February 25, 2025 3:37 pm
1 min read
Registered candidates
  • Jeff Burch
    Jeff Burch
    Ontario NDP
    Incumbent
  • Bill Steele
    Bill Steele
    PC Party of Ontario
  • Damien O'Brien
    Damien O'Brien
    Ontario Liberal Party
  • Natashia Bergen
    Natashia Bergen
    Green Party of Ontario
  • Angela Browne
    Angela Browne
    Ontario Alliance
  • Jimmy Jackson
    Jimmy Jackson
    New Blue Party of Ontario
  • Darryl Weinberg
    Darryl Weinberg
    Ontario Party
Niagara center is a provincial riding located in the Golden Horseshoe. This riding is currently represented by Ontario NDP MPP Jeff Burch who first took office in 2018. Burch collected 16,360 votes, winning 39.7 per cent of the vote in the 2022 Ontario provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Niagara Centre in the Golden Horseshoe during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on February 27, 2025. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

Ontario NDP: Jeff Burch (Incumbent)

PC Party of Ontario: Bill Steele

Ontario Liberal Party: Damien O'Brien

Green Party of Ontario: Natashia Bergen

Ontario Alliance: Angela Browne

New Blue Party of Ontario: Jimmy Jackson

Ontario Party: Darryl Weinberg

