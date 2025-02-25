Menu

Canada

Ontario election 2025: Mississauga-Malton

By The Staff Global News
Posted February 25, 2025 3:38 pm
1 min read
Registered candidates
  • Deepak Anand
    Deepak Anand
    PC Party of Ontario
    Incumbent
  • Gerard McDonald
    Gerard McDonald
    Ontario NDP
  • Jawad Haroon
    Jawad Haroon
    Ontario Liberal Party
  • Arish Esmail
    Arish Esmail
    Green Party of Ontario
  • Van Nguyen
    Van Nguyen
    New Blue Party of Ontario
Mississauga-Malton is a provincial riding located in the Greater Toronto Area. This riding is currently represented by PC Party of Ontario MPP Deepak Anand who first took office in 2018. Anand collected 13,028 votes, winning 44.89 per cent of the vote in the 2022 Ontario provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Mississauga-Malton in the Greater Toronto Area during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on February 27, 2025. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

PC Party of Ontario: Deepak Anand (Incumbent)

Ontario NDP: Gerard McDonald

Ontario Liberal Party: Jawad Haroon

Green Party of Ontario: Arish Esmail

New Blue Party of Ontario: Van Nguyen

