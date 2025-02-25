Ontario election 2025: Mississauga-Malton

Send this page to someone via email

Mississauga-Malton is a provincial riding located in the Greater Toronto Area. This riding is currently represented by PC Party of Ontario MPP Deepak Anand who first took office in 2018. Anand collected 13,028 votes, winning 44.89 per cent of the vote in the 2022 Ontario provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Mississauga-Malton in the Greater Toronto Area during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on February 27, 2025. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates PC Party of Ontario: Deepak Anand (Incumbent) Ontario NDP: Gerard McDonald Ontario Liberal Party: Jawad Haroon Green Party of Ontario: Arish Esmail New Blue Party of Ontario: Van Nguyen