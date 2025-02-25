Ontario election 2025: Markham-Unionville

Send this page to someone via email

Markham-Unionville is a provincial riding located in the Greater Toronto Area. This riding is currently represented by PC Party of Ontario MPP Billy Pang who first took office in 2018. Pang collected 19,985 votes, winning 56.42 per cent of the vote in the 2022 Ontario provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Markham-Unionville in the Greater Toronto Area during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on February 27, 2025. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates PC Party of Ontario: Billy Pang (Incumbent) Ontario NDP: Sameer Qureshi Ontario Liberal Party: Jagbir Dosanjh Green Party of Ontario: Chris Madsen New Blue Party of Ontario: Nick Boudreau