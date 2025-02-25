Menu

Canada

Ontario election 2025: Markham-Unionville

By The Staff Global News
Posted February 25, 2025 3:38 pm
1 min read
Registered candidates
  • Billy Pang
    Billy Pang
    PC Party of Ontario
    Incumbent
  • Sameer Qureshi
    Sameer Qureshi
    Ontario NDP
  • Jagbir Dosanjh
    Jagbir Dosanjh
    Ontario Liberal Party
  • Chris Madsen
    Chris Madsen
    Green Party of Ontario
  • Nick Boudreau
    Nick Boudreau
    New Blue Party of Ontario
Markham-Unionville is a provincial riding located in the Greater Toronto Area. This riding is currently represented by PC Party of Ontario MPP Billy Pang who first took office in 2018. Pang collected 19,985 votes, winning 56.42 per cent of the vote in the 2022 Ontario provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Markham-Unionville in the Greater Toronto Area during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on February 27, 2025. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

PC Party of Ontario: Billy Pang (Incumbent)

Ontario NDP: Sameer Qureshi

Ontario Liberal Party: Jagbir Dosanjh

Green Party of Ontario: Chris Madsen

New Blue Party of Ontario: Nick Boudreau

