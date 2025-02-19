Manitoba inmate busted as Stony Mountain prison officials seize $55K in contraband

Send this page to someone via email

A medium-security inmate at Manitoba’s Stony Mountain Institution was busted Monday trying to bring contraband into the building, corrections officials said.

The incident led to the seizure of $55,750 in illegal items, including crystal meth.

Corrections officials say they use tools including scanners, drug-detecting dogs, and a toll-free, anonymous tip line — 1-866-780-3784 — to help combat drug trafficking and other illegal activities within federal prisons.