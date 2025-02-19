Menu

Crime

Manitoba inmate busted as Stony Mountain prison officials seize $55K in contraband

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted February 19, 2025 3:45 pm
1 min read
Stony Mountain Institution. View image in full screen
Stony Mountain Institution. File / Global News
A medium-security inmate at Manitoba’s Stony Mountain Institution was busted Monday trying to bring contraband into the building, corrections officials said.

The incident led to the seizure of $55,750 in illegal items, including crystal meth.

Corrections officials say they use tools including scanners, drug-detecting dogs, and a toll-free, anonymous tip line — 1-866-780-3784 — to help combat drug trafficking and other illegal activities within federal prisons.

Click to play video: 'Escaped Stony Mountain inmate returned to custody, police say'
Escaped Stony Mountain inmate returned to custody, police say
