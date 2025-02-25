Ontario election 2025: Lambton-Kent-Middlesex

Send this page to someone via email

Lambton-Kent-Middlesex is a provincial riding located in Southwest Ontario. This riding is currently represented by PC Party of Ontario MPP Steve Pinsonneault who first took office in 2024. Pinsonneault collected 24,933 votes, winning 58.81 per cent of the vote in the 2024 Ontario provincial by-election.

Voters will decide who will represent Lambton-Kent-Middlesex in Southwest Ontario during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on February 27, 2025. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates PC Party of Ontario: Steve Pinsonneault (Incumbent) Ontario NDP: Kathryn Shailer Ontario Liberal Party: Cathy Burghardt-Jesson Green Party of Ontario: Andraena Tilgner New Blue Party of Ontario: Andy Fisher