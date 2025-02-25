Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Ontario election 2025: Lambton-Kent-Middlesex

By The Staff Global News
Posted February 25, 2025 3:38 pm
1 min read
Registered candidates
  • Steve Pinsonneault
    Steve Pinsonneault
    PC Party of Ontario
    Incumbent
  • Kathryn Shailer
    Kathryn Shailer
    Ontario NDP
  • Cathy Burghardt-Jesson
    Cathy Burghardt-Jesson
    Ontario Liberal Party
  • Andraena Tilgner
    Andraena Tilgner
    Green Party of Ontario
  • Andy Fisher
    Andy Fisher
    New Blue Party of Ontario
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Lambton-Kent-Middlesex is a provincial riding located in Southwest Ontario. This riding is currently represented by PC Party of Ontario MPP Steve Pinsonneault who first took office in 2024. Pinsonneault collected 24,933 votes, winning 58.81 per cent of the vote in the 2024 Ontario provincial by-election.

Voters will decide who will represent Lambton-Kent-Middlesex in Southwest Ontario during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on February 27, 2025. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

PC Party of Ontario: Steve Pinsonneault (Incumbent)

Ontario NDP: Kathryn Shailer

Ontario Liberal Party: Cathy Burghardt-Jesson

Green Party of Ontario: Andraena Tilgner

New Blue Party of Ontario: Andy Fisher

Advertisement
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices