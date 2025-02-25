Menu

Canada

Ontario election 2025: Kingston and the Islands

By The Staff Global News
Posted February 25, 2025 3:38 pm
1 min read
Registered candidates
  • Ted Hsu
    Ted Hsu
    Ontario Liberal Party
    Incumbent
  • Ian Chapelle
    Ian Chapelle
    PC Party of Ontario
  • Elliot Goodell Ugalde
    Elliot Goodell Ugalde
    Ontario NDP
  • Zachary Typhair
    Zachary Typhair
    Green Party of Ontario
  • James McNair
    James McNair
    None of the Above Direct Democracy Party
  • Allan Wilson
    Allan Wilson
    Ontario Party
Kingston and the Islands is a provincial riding located in Central Ontario. This riding is currently represented by Ontario Liberal Party MPP Ted Hsu who first took office in 2022. Hsu collected 18,360 votes, winning 37.66 per cent of the vote in the 2022 Ontario provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Kingston and the Islands in Central Ontario during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on February 27, 2025. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

Ontario Liberal Party: Ted Hsu (Incumbent)

PC Party of Ontario: Ian Chapelle

Ontario NDP: Elliot Goodell Ugalde

Green Party of Ontario: Zachary Typhair

None of the Above Direct Democracy Party: James McNair

Ontario Party: Allan Wilson

