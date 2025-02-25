Ontario election 2025: Kingston and the Islands

Send this page to someone via email

Kingston and the Islands is a provincial riding located in Central Ontario. This riding is currently represented by Ontario Liberal Party MPP Ted Hsu who first took office in 2022. Hsu collected 18,360 votes, winning 37.66 per cent of the vote in the 2022 Ontario provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Kingston and the Islands in Central Ontario during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on February 27, 2025. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates Ontario Liberal Party: Ted Hsu (Incumbent) PC Party of Ontario: Ian Chapelle Ontario NDP: Elliot Goodell Ugalde Green Party of Ontario: Zachary Typhair None of the Above Direct Democracy Party: James McNair Ontario Party: Allan Wilson