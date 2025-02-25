Ontario election 2025: Kingston and the Islands

Kingston and the Islands is a provincial riding located in Central Ontario. This riding is currently represented by Ontario Liberal Party MPP Ted Hsu who first took office in 2022. Hsu collected 18,360 votes, winning 37.66 per cent of the vote in the 2022 Ontario provincial election.
Voters will decide who will represent Kingston and the Islands in Central Ontario during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on February 27, 2025. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.
Candidates
Ontario Liberal Party: Ted Hsu (Incumbent)
PC Party of Ontario: Ian Chapelle
Ontario NDP: Elliot Goodell Ugalde
Green Party of Ontario: Zachary Typhair
None of the Above Direct Democracy Party: James McNair
Ontario Party: Allan Wilson
- Protests against closure of Ontario consumption sites held in Toronto, other cities
- Ontario shifts from Pap to HPV test for cervical cancer screening, but no at-home kits yet
- Ontario election 2025: Find your riding, local candidates
- ‘Heard about AI?’: PC candidate claims Doug Ford Greenbelt video is fake
Comments