Ontario election 2025: King-Vaughan

King-Vaughan is a provincial riding located in the Greater Toronto Area. This riding is currently represented by PC Party of Ontario MPP Stephen Lecce who first took office in 2018. Lecce collected 23,439 votes, winning 57.31 per cent of the vote in the 2022 Ontario provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent King-Vaughan in the Greater Toronto Area during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on February 27, 2025. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates PC Party of Ontario: Stephen Lecce (Incumbent) Ontario NDP: Rick Morelli Ontario Liberal Party: Gillian Vivona Green Party of Ontario: Ann Raney New Blue Party of Ontario: Chris Bressi Ontario Party: Maria Morgis