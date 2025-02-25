Ontario election 2025: King-Vaughan

King-Vaughan is a provincial riding located in the Greater Toronto Area. This riding is currently represented by PC Party of Ontario MPP Stephen Lecce who first took office in 2018. Lecce collected 23,439 votes, winning 57.31 per cent of the vote in the 2022 Ontario provincial election.
Voters will decide who will represent King-Vaughan in the Greater Toronto Area during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on February 27, 2025. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.
Candidates
PC Party of Ontario: Stephen Lecce (Incumbent)
Ontario NDP: Rick Morelli
Ontario Liberal Party: Gillian Vivona
Green Party of Ontario: Ann Raney
New Blue Party of Ontario: Chris Bressi
Ontario Party: Maria Morgis
- Protests against closure of Ontario consumption sites held in Toronto, other cities
- Ontario shifts from Pap to HPV test for cervical cancer screening, but no at-home kits yet
- Ontario election 2025: Find your riding, local candidates
- ‘Heard about AI?’: PC candidate claims Doug Ford Greenbelt video is fake
Comments