Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Ontario election 2025: King-Vaughan

By The Staff Global News
Posted February 25, 2025 3:39 pm
1 min read
Registered candidates
  • Stephen Lecce
    Stephen Lecce
    PC Party of Ontario
    Incumbent
  • Rick Morelli
    Rick Morelli
    Ontario NDP
  • Gillian Vivona
    Gillian Vivona
    Ontario Liberal Party
  • Ann Raney
    Ann Raney
    Green Party of Ontario
  • Chris Bressi
    Chris Bressi
    New Blue Party of Ontario
  • Maria Morgis
    Maria Morgis
    Ontario Party
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

King-Vaughan is a provincial riding located in the Greater Toronto Area. This riding is currently represented by PC Party of Ontario MPP Stephen Lecce who first took office in 2018. Lecce collected 23,439 votes, winning 57.31 per cent of the vote in the 2022 Ontario provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent King-Vaughan in the Greater Toronto Area during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on February 27, 2025. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

PC Party of Ontario: Stephen Lecce (Incumbent)

Ontario NDP: Rick Morelli

Ontario Liberal Party: Gillian Vivona

Green Party of Ontario: Ann Raney

New Blue Party of Ontario: Chris Bressi

Ontario Party: Maria Morgis

Advertisement
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices