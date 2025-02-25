Menu

Canada

Ontario election 2025: Hastings-Lennox and Addington

By The Staff Global News
Posted February 25, 2025 3:39 pm
1 min read
Registered candidates
  • Ric Bresee
    Ric Bresee
    PC Party of Ontario
    Incumbent
  • Jessica Zielke
    Jessica Zielke
    Ontario NDP
  • Lynn Rigby
    Lynn Rigby
    Ontario Liberal Party
  • Mike Holbrook
    Mike Holbrook
    Green Party of Ontario
  • Derek Sloan
    Derek Sloan
    Ontario Party
  • Glenn Tyrrell
    Glenn Tyrrell
    New Blue Party of Ontario
Hastings-Lennox and Addington is a provincial riding located in Central Ontario. This riding is currently represented by PC Party of Ontario MPP Ric Bresee who first took office in 2022. Bresee collected 18,156 votes, winning 47.55 per cent of the vote in the 2022 Ontario provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Hastings-Lennox and Addington in Central Ontario during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on February 27, 2025. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

PC Party of Ontario: Ric Bresee (Incumbent)

Ontario NDP: Jessica Zielke

Ontario Liberal Party: Lynn Rigby

Green Party of Ontario: Mike Holbrook

Ontario Party: Derek Sloan

New Blue Party of Ontario: Glenn Tyrrell

