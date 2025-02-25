Ontario election 2025: Hastings-Lennox and Addington

Hastings-Lennox and Addington is a provincial riding located in Central Ontario. This riding is currently represented by PC Party of Ontario MPP Ric Bresee who first took office in 2022. Bresee collected 18,156 votes, winning 47.55 per cent of the vote in the 2022 Ontario provincial election.
Voters will decide who will represent Hastings-Lennox and Addington in Central Ontario during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on February 27, 2025. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.
Candidates
PC Party of Ontario: Ric Bresee (Incumbent)
Ontario NDP: Jessica Zielke
Ontario Liberal Party: Lynn Rigby
Green Party of Ontario: Mike Holbrook
Ontario Party: Derek Sloan
New Blue Party of Ontario: Glenn Tyrrell
