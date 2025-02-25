Ontario election 2025: Chatham-Kent-Leamington

Send this page to someone via email

Chatham-Kent-Leamington is a provincial riding located in Southwest Ontario. This riding is currently represented by PC Party of Ontario MPP Trevor Jones who first took office in 2022. Jones collected 17,522 votes, winning 47.52 per cent of the vote in the 2022 Ontario provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Chatham-Kent-Leamington in Southwest Ontario during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on February 27, 2025. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates PC Party of Ontario: Trevor Jones (Incumbent) Ontario NDP: Christian Sachs Ontario Liberal Party: Bill Kirby Green Party of Ontario: Matthew Davey New Blue Party of Ontario: Rhonda Jubenville Ontario Party: Phillip St-Laurent