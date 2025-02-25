Ontario election 2025: Brampton West

Send this page to someone via email

Brampton west is a provincial riding located in the Greater Toronto Area. This riding is currently represented by PC Party of Ontario MPP Amarjot Sandhu who first took office in 2018. Sandhu collected 14,751 votes, winning 47.84 per cent of the vote in the 2022 Ontario provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Brampton West in the Greater Toronto Area during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on February 27, 2025. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates PC Party of Ontario: Amarjot Sandhu (Incumbent) Ontario NDP: Sam Sarjeant Ontario Liberal Party: Andrew Kania Green Party of Ontario: Ethan Russell New Blue Party of Ontario: David Pardy Independent: Pushpek Sidhu