Canada

Ontario election 2025: Brampton West

By The Staff Global News
Posted February 25, 2025 3:39 pm
1 min read
Registered candidates
  • Amarjot Sandhu
    Amarjot Sandhu
    PC Party of Ontario
    Incumbent
  • Sam Sarjeant
    Sam Sarjeant
    Ontario NDP
  • Andrew Kania
    Andrew Kania
    Ontario Liberal Party
  • Ethan Russell
    Ethan Russell
    Green Party of Ontario
  • David Pardy
    David Pardy
    New Blue Party of Ontario
  • Pushpek Sidhu
    Pushpek Sidhu
    Independent
Brampton west is a provincial riding located in the Greater Toronto Area. This riding is currently represented by PC Party of Ontario MPP Amarjot Sandhu who first took office in 2018. Sandhu collected 14,751 votes, winning 47.84 per cent of the vote in the 2022 Ontario provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Brampton West in the Greater Toronto Area during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on February 27, 2025. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

PC Party of Ontario: Amarjot Sandhu (Incumbent)

Ontario NDP: Sam Sarjeant

Ontario Liberal Party: Andrew Kania

Green Party of Ontario: Ethan Russell

New Blue Party of Ontario: David Pardy

Independent: Pushpek Sidhu

