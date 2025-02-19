Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Premier Smith to update Alberta government response to health corruption allegations

By Lisa Johnson The Canadian Press
Posted February 19, 2025 12:45 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Smith to give update on Alberta government response to health contract allegations'
Smith to give update on Alberta government response to health contract allegations
WATCH ABOVE: Premier Danielle Smith and Health Minister Adriana LaGrange are scheduled to provide an update today on the government's response to allegations of government interference in lucrative medical contracts. Morgan Black has the latest.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith is scheduled to provide an update Wednesday on the government’s response to allegations of government interference in lucrative medical contracts.

Health Minister Adriana LaGrange is also set to appear at the news conference in Calgary, two weeks after the allegations first surfaced.

The former head of Alberta Health Services, Athana Mentzelopoulos, alleges in a lawsuit that she was wrongfully dismissed from her job for looking into questionable contracts pushed by government officials as high up as the premier’s office.

The statement of claim alleges Mentzelopoulos, who was in charge of all Alberta front-line health services, was pressured by government officials to sign off on contracts with surgical facilities at unjustified, inflated prices.

The lawsuit alleges LaGrange tried to thwart a probe by Mentzelopoulos, who was fired two days before she was scheduled to meet with the auditor general to share contents of her investigation.

Story continues below advertisement

The allegations have not been tested in court, and a statement of defence has not been filed.

LaGrange and her office have said the dismissal was not linked to the investigation initiated by Mentzelopoulos and that the Health ministry was being stonewalled by AHS for months in its own attempt to uncover wrongdoing.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

LaGrange said in a statement last week that many allegations in the lawsuit are “clearly false, while others will need to be investigated further as part of the auditor general’s work and the government’s internal review of this matter.”

Smith has bucked a call from one of her cabinet ministers, Peter Guthrie, to move LaGrange to a different portfolio and remove deputy minister Andre Tremblay while the government oversees its review.

Tremblay is also now in charge of AHS.

Click to play video: 'Former AHS CEO launches lawsuit against Alberta government'
Former AHS CEO launches lawsuit against Alberta government
Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

The premier has said she was not involved in any wrongdoing and that LaGrange continues to have her confidence.

Ministers Todd Loewen and Rick Wilson told reporters Wednesday they agree with Smith and others in cabinet who stand by LaGrange’s work and are waiting for results of the review.

Alberta’s auditor general Doug Wylie is also investigating contracting and procurement at the health agency and health ministry.

The Opposition NDP has called for the United Conservative Party government to fire LaGrange and order a judicial public inquiry to get to the bottom of the scandal.

NDP health critic Sarah Hoffman said Wednesday anything short of those steps is “not acceptable,” noting that a judge can properly compel people to testify and share evidence.

“Clearly, the desire has been to hide and to try to change the channel,” said Hoffman.

AHS said it would stop awarding contracts to firms involved in the allegations, but it has not provided a list of those companies.

Hoffman also called for the government to immediately stop signing private health-care delivery contracts and instead channel resources for public hospitals to provide more services, including surgeries.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices