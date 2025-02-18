Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Nova Scotia bill would repeal fixed election date, increase politicians’ pay

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 18, 2025 4:22 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Nova Scotia government says U.S. tariff threat ‘wake-up call’ as legislature opens'
Nova Scotia government says U.S. tariff threat ‘wake-up call’ as legislature opens
Nova Scotia government says U.S. tariff threat ‘wake-up call’ as legislature opens
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The Nova Scotia government has introduced legislation to repeal the province’s fixed election date, give it the power to fire the auditor general, and increase politicians’ pay.

Proposed changes to the Elections Act come less than four years after the Progressive Conservative government adopted a bill that set elections on the third Tuesday of July every four years.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

On another front, amendments to the House of Assembly Act would raise the baseline pay for members of the legislature, following recommendations recently set by an independent review panel.

While members would be able to opt out of the increases, the panel recommended that the annual base salary of members rise to $115,000 from $89,234.

The government has also moved to amend the Auditor General Act to establish a two-week minimum timeline for the auditor to submit a report to the government before releasing it to the public.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Proposed changes would also clarify that the government can dismiss the auditor general with the agreement of two-thirds of the House of Assembly, regardless of cause or incapacity.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb.18, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices