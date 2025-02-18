Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

H5N5 bird flu reported on backyard farm in Newfoundland and Labrador

By Staff Reuters
Posted February 18, 2025 11:03 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Screening for bird flu in Canada as U.S. cases soar'
Screening for bird flu in Canada as U.S. cases soar
RELATED: Screening for bird flu in Canada as U.S. cases soar – Feb 8, 2025
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Canada has reported an outbreak of highly pathogenic H5N5 avian influenza on a non-commercial backyard layer poultry farm in the eastern part of the country, the World Organisation for Animal Health said on Tuesday.

The spread of avian influenza, commonly called bird flu, has ravaged flocks around the world, disrupting supply and fuelling higher food prices. Its spread to mammals, including dairy cows in the United States, has raised concerns among governments about a risk of human transmission.

Click to play video: 'Bird flu cases concern disease experts as seasonal influenza numbers soar'
Bird flu cases concern disease experts as seasonal influenza numbers soar
Trending Now

Analysis of the H5N5 virus detected in Canada’s Newfoundland and Labrador province showed that it was similar to the H5N5 one which had hit Canada in 2023, the Paris-based WOAH said in a report, citing Canadian authorities.

Story continues below advertisement

It also showed that it was related to the H5N1 (2.3.4.4b) lineage that has affected some farms in Canada and has been spreading in other parts of world, mainly in the United States and Europe.

–Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide; Editing by Alison Williams

© 2025 Reuters

Sponsored content

AdChoices