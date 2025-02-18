Vladimir Guerrero Jr. deadline for new deal with Blue Jays passes without one

Send this page to someone via email

Vladimir Guerrero Jr.’s self-imposed deadline to get a deal done with the Toronto Blue Jays came and went on Tuesday as the 25-year-old slugger officially reported to training camp in Dunedin, Fla.

The face of the MLB franchise had said in the past he would play out the season and become a free agent if a new deal was not done by the time training camp started.

Guerrero did not provide any specifics on the talks on Tuesday morning but he did say the the two sides were not close on a deal.

However speaking to reporters on Tuesday morning, he still left the door open on a new deal with the Blue Jays.

“I won’t close it, the door, if it’s a realistic offer,” he said through an interpreter.

That news will be a slight sigh of relief to restless Blue Jays fans who want Toronto general manager Ross Atkins and president Mark Shapiro to get this deal done.

Atkins has remained quiet on the talks for the most part, but said last week that negotiations with Guerrerro would be his top priority ahead of his star player’s deadline.

Guerrero, initially signed with the Blue Jays as a 16-year-old in 2015, and spent a few years in the minor-league system before making his debut in 2019.

Over the past four seasons, he has averaged 34 homers and 101 RBIs and in 2024 he hit .323 with 30 homers and 103 RBIs.

His bench boss, John Schneider, told the Canadian Press on Monday that he would like to see his star player inked to a new deal.

“I’m just excited to see him tomorrow in camp,” Schneider said in Dunedin. “I’m looking forward to the season with him. Hopefully it gets done.”

*With files from The Canadian Press