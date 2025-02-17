Menu

Canada

Saskatoon skateboard museum reopens in new location

By Gates Guarin Global News
Posted February 17, 2025 11:54 am
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Saskatoon skateboard museum reopens in new location'
Saskatoon skateboard museum reopens in new location
The city's only skateboard museum has grown so much since opening its doors back in 2023 that it made the move to a bigger location and reopened to accommodate all its new pieces. Gates Guarin has more on Saskatoon's rich skate culture.
When you think of Saskatoon, a rich skateboarding culture may not be the first thing that comes to mind. But the city’s only skateboard museum has grown so much since opening its doors in the summer of 2023 that it made the move to a bigger location and reopened to accommodate all its new pieces.

“We outgrew the space and we got so many boards and so many people came in and visited us,” said Bruce Tucker, owner of the Totally Rad skate shop and founder of the museum. “There’s been a lot of good boards, like some ’80s gems, and they keep coming, which is awesome.”

It’s not hard to find yourself immersed in Saskatoon’s skate culture right as you walk in. The walls are lined with boards from decades past, signatures of skateboarding legends and old newspaper articles documenting how far skateboarding has come in the city.

Skate shop team member Dustin Reiner has been lending Tucker a hand and helping with the museum’s curation, and said it is a great way both for older generations to look back on the history and for younger ones to become inspired.

“It’s really cool to be a part of the evolution in Saskatoon and to see how far it’s come since back in the day and a lot of these boards showcase that exactly, how far it’s come,” Reiner said.

For Tucker, the museum is his passion and he said it is a great feeling to see the skateboarding community come and grow together.

“I love to skateboard; I’ve always loved to do it,” Tucker said. “I can’t do it as much because my knees don’t work as well as they used to when I was a kid, but I get to give back to the community that I love.”

