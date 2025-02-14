Menu

Canada

Concern grows for high-risk missing man in New Westminster

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted February 14, 2025 1:14 pm
1 min read
John has been missing since Thursday morning and police are concerned for his safety.
John has been missing since Thursday morning and police are concerned for his safety. New Westminster police
The New Westminster Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding in a finding a high-risk missing person who was last seen on Thursday.

The missing man, John, 65, was last seen in the 300 block of Alberta Street around 11 a.m. New Westminster police no longer release the surnames of missing people in order to protect their privacy.

Police said John is not dressed for the cold weather and may appear confused.

He is described as six feet, three inches tall with a slim build, brown/grey short hair, blue eyes and brown stubble. He possibly wears glasses. He is wearing a blue/grey/brown stripe shirt, blue jeans, and black Puma brand sneakers.

Police said John is an avid walker and they are asking the public to check yards, sheds, garages and outbuildings as he may be looking for a covered place for the night. He is known to frequent New Westminster, Burnaby, and Coquitlam.

“As time goes by we are growing increasingly concerned for John’s safety,” Sgt. Andrew Leaver with the New Westminster police said.

If you see John please stay with him and dial 911.

