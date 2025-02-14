Menu

Politics

Nova Scotia legislature opens for new session

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 14, 2025 9:04 am
1 min read
Tim Houston’s Progressive Conservatives host annual general meeting
The Nova Scotia legislature opens Friday for its first sitting since November’s provincial election.

The governing Progressive Conservatives are set to lay out their agenda in a throne speech to be read by Lt.-Gov. Mike Savage — his first since being installed in December.

The Tories return to the legislature having captured 43 of its 55 seats in the Nov. 26 election.

The highlight of the upcoming sitting is expected to be the tabling of the 2025-26 provincial budget on Tuesday.

The looming threat of U.S. tariffs is also likely to dominate debate, with Premier Tim Houston expected to push the need for more development of the province’s natural resources.

The official Opposition NDP and the Liberals — who are reduced to just two members — are expected to pitch a unified approach to the U.S. economic threat, while pressing the government to address issues such as housing, health care and affordability.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

