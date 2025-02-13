Manitoba RCMP say house fire that left one dead appears suspicious

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP are investigating a deadly house fire in the Interlake region of Manitoba.

Officers and firefighters responded Friday to a blaze at Pinaymootang First Nation, where they found a home fully engulfed in flames.

Two days later, the body of one person was found in the rubble.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

RCMP say the cause of the fire appears suspicious.

They are asking anyone with information about the fire to call the Gypsumville detachment or Crime Stoppers.