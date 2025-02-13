Menu

Share

Share

Fire

Manitoba RCMP say house fire that left one dead appears suspicious

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 13, 2025 11:31 am
1 min read
RCMP are investigating a house fire in the Interlake region of Manitoba that left one person dead. Manitoba RCMP headquarters is shown in Winnipeg, Monday, Jan. 29, 2024. View image in full screen
RCMP are investigating a house fire in the Interlake region of Manitoba that left one person dead. Manitoba RCMP headquarters is shown in Winnipeg, Monday, Jan. 29, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/David Lipnowski
RCMP are investigating a deadly house fire in the Interlake region of Manitoba.

Officers and firefighters responded Friday to a blaze at Pinaymootang First Nation, where they found a home fully engulfed in flames.

Two days later, the body of one person was found in the rubble.

RCMP say the cause of the fire appears suspicious.

They are asking anyone with information about the fire to call the Gypsumville detachment or Crime Stoppers.

Fatal Interlake garage fire
© 2025 The Canadian Press

