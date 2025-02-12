Sask. NDP leader calls for homegrown solutions to Trump’s steel tariffs

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatchewan’s official opposition is calling for greater focus on homegrown products and the creation of more jobs in the steel industry following U.S. President Donald Trump planned tariffs on Canadian steel and aluminum.

“We need to double down on trade infrastructure, on finding new markets, on increasing what we make here at home, on supporting Canadian innovation,” said Sask. NDP Leader Carla Beck during a news conference held at Supreme Steel in Corman Park, north of Saskatoon.

David Fritz, president of Supreme Steel, said the focus needs to shift to find more work domestically.

“We don’t have time to sit and wait as things keep changing day to day,” said Fritz. “We’re making plans to make sure that we’re keeping our workforce busy with work that is stable and reliable.”

