Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Bombers sign former Roughriders QB Shea Patterson

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted February 12, 2025 10:05 am
1 min read
Click to play video: '2025 Winnipeg Blue Bombers schedule'
2025 Winnipeg Blue Bombers schedule
The Winnipeg Blue Bombers 2025 schedule is out. – Jan 16, 2025
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The flurry of off-season signings by the Winnipeg Blue Bombers continues with the addition of quarterback Shea Patterson.

The 28-year-old Ohio native agreed to a one-year deal with the club after stints with the Montreal Alouettes and Saskatchewan Roughriders.

Bombers fans may be familiar with Patterson thanks to a game in Regina last July, where he led the Riders to a 19-9 victory over Winnipeg. Saskatchewan went 2-4 in his six starts last season.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

A multi-sport athlete, Patterson was also drafted by Major League Baseball’s Texas Rangers in 2018 and was the first overall pick in the USFL draft in 2022.

Trending Now
Advertisement
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices