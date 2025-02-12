Bombers sign former Roughriders QB Shea Patterson

Send this page to someone via email

The flurry of off-season signings by the Winnipeg Blue Bombers continues with the addition of quarterback Shea Patterson.

The 28-year-old Ohio native agreed to a one-year deal with the club after stints with the Montreal Alouettes and Saskatchewan Roughriders.

Bombers fans may be familiar with Patterson thanks to a game in Regina last July, where he led the Riders to a 19-9 victory over Winnipeg. Saskatchewan went 2-4 in his six starts last season.

A multi-sport athlete, Patterson was also drafted by Major League Baseball’s Texas Rangers in 2018 and was the first overall pick in the USFL draft in 2022.