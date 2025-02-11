Menu

Health

‘Significant cockroach infestation’ shuts down 3 stalls at Calgary mall food court

By Ken MacGillivray & Elissa Carpenter Global News
Posted February 11, 2025 6:49 pm
2 min read
The Famous Wok located in the food court at Calgary's Sunridge Mall is one of three restaurants that were ordered shut down after Alberta health inspectors discovered a "significant cockroach infestation." View image in full screen
Alberta Health Services inspectors have shut down three eateries in the food court of north Calgary’s Sunridge Mall after the discovery of cockroaches and other unsanitary conditions.

The closure notices issued to Edo Japan, Opa of Greece and the Famous Wok report all three had a “significant cockroach infestation” with both “dead and live cockroaches in various life cycles.”

The health inspector's closure notice for Edo, OPA and the Famous Wok says all three had a "significant cockroach infestation." View image in full screen
The report said the owners of the three food stalls were also unable to provide written records of pest control measures for inspectors to examine.

AHS said the spaces were also not clean.

The inspection reports for both Edo and OPA, dated Feb. 6, also noted a build-up of grease and food debris on the walls and floors of the two eateries, in violation of food preparation and handling regulations.

A closure notice, posted at the Famous Wok in Calgary's Sunridge Mall after Alberta health inspectors discovered an infestation of cockroaches along with a long list of other food handling violations at the restaurant. View image in full screen
The inspection report of Famous Wok, detailed a long list of problems.

Not only did inspectors discover “a significant cockroach infestation,” but the floor and walls of the walk-in cooler were also “covered with bloody juices” from meats being stored inside.

The health inspectors report for the Famous Wok at Calgary's Sunridge Mall noted a long list of food preparation, handling and storage violations. View image in full screen
Other violations at Famous Wok included:

  • Partially frozen meats and other food items that were stored improperly and/or without proper temperature controls
  • Dishes that weren’t being properly sanitized
  • A buildup of dust, debris and grime
  • Wastewater that wasn’t being properly disposed of
  • A lack of hand washing stations
  • Structural damage to shelves, ceiling tiles, flooring, appliances
  • Inadequate lighting

All three restaurants were ordered to close immediately and they won’t be allowed to reopen until they have been thoroughly cleaned, repairs have been made, a pest control company has been hired to eradicate the cockroaches and a future pest management plan has been developed.

The CEO of Opa claims the issues that led to the closure of its restaurant in Sunridge Mall are "beyond the company's control" because mall management is in charge of pest control and the issue should've been dealth with when it was previously identified with another tenant. View image in full screen
When contacted by Global News to ask about the closure, Dorrie Karras, CEO of OPA, said the infestation issues are beyond the company’s control.

In a written statement, Karras said the mall manages the pest control program and it’s “something that should have been escalated, when identified with another tenant in the past.”

Karras’ statement continued by saying “when informed of the infestation on February 6th, we immediately stopped all operations and are working with Sunridge Mall, AHS, our franchisee and the mall-appointed pest control company to manage the situation, take all appropriate pest control measures and sanitize everything from top to bottom.

“We will not reopen this location until all health and safety protocols have been met and exceeded.”

As of publishing, the owners of Edo and Famous Wok had not provided a response.

Calgary restaurant shut down after cockroach infestation
