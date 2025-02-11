Alleged fentanyl dealer arrested in Calgary, large amount of drugs seized

Send this page to someone via email

Organized crime investigators have arrested and charged an alleged fentanyl dealer after officers with Alberta’s Law Enforcement Response Team (ALERT) seized more than one and a half kilograms of fentanyl from a Calgary home.

ALERT said the investigation began in December 2024 after officers received a tip about drug trafficking activities in the city.

On Feb. 6, 2025, officers seized 1,547 grams of fentanyl from an apartment in the Beltline, worth an estimated $150,000 if sold at street value.

They also seized 49 grams of suspected benzodiazepine, which is often used as a fentanyl buffing agent, and $17,550 in cash.

The accused was arrested during a traffic stop near his home.

He has been charged with possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking and possession of proceeds of crime.