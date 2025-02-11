Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Alleged fentanyl dealer arrested in Calgary, large amount of drugs seized

By Ken MacGillivray Global News
Posted February 11, 2025 2:41 pm
1 min read
Officers with the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Team (ALERT) have arrested and charged a Calgary man who is accused of being involved in trafficking in fentanyl. View image in full screen
Officers with the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Team (ALERT) have arrested and charged a Calgary man who is accused of being involved in trafficking in fentanyl. ALERT
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Organized crime investigators have arrested and charged an alleged fentanyl dealer after officers with Alberta’s Law Enforcement Response Team (ALERT) seized more than one and a half kilograms of fentanyl from a Calgary home.

ALERT said the investigation began in December 2024 after officers received a tip about drug trafficking activities in the city.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

On Feb. 6, 2025, officers seized 1,547 grams of fentanyl from an apartment in the Beltline, worth an estimated $150,000 if sold at street value.

They also seized 49 grams of suspected benzodiazepine, which is often used as a fentanyl buffing agent, and $17,550 in cash.

The accused was arrested during a traffic stop near his home.

He has been charged with possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking and possession of proceeds of crime.

Advertisement
Related News
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices