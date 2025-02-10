SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Trudeau in Paris for AI summit as Trump set to announce new tariffs

By Anja Karadeglija The Canadian Press
Posted February 10, 2025 7:31 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Trump declares new tariffs, repeats threats to annex Canada'
Trump declares new tariffs, repeats threats to annex Canada
WATCH: Trump declares new tariffs, repeats threats to annex Canada
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is in Paris Monday for a global summit on artificial intelligence, as U.S. president Donald Trump is expected to announce steel and aluminum tariffs on Canada.

Trump said Sunday he will formally announce 25 per cent tariffs on all steel and aluminum imports on Monday, including from Canada.

In an interview with Fox News, Trump also said again he wants to see Canada become a U.S. state, after being asked about Trudeau’s comments on Friday in which Trudeau told a group of business leaders that Trump is not joking.

Click to play video: 'Trump says Canada ‘not viable as a country’ if U.S. stops subsidizing it'
Trump says Canada ‘not viable as a country’ if U.S. stops subsidizing it
Trending Now

U.S. Vice President JD Vance is also in Paris for the AI Action Summit, which begins Monday.

Story continues below advertisement

It’s unclear whether the two will meet, as no meeting has been announced to date.

Both Canada and Mexico were granted at least 30-day reprieves from the Trump’s broad-based tariff threat being realized just last week.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices