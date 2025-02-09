Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Trump says he expects Musk to find billions in Pentagon waste

By Gram Slattery Reuters
Posted February 9, 2025 4:21 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Trump says he expects Musk to find billions in Pentagon waste'
Trump says he expects Musk to find billions in Pentagon waste
WATCH: Speaking on Fox News Sunday, U.S. President Donald Trump said he’s expecting Elon Musk – the head of the White House advisory body Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) – to find “hundreds of billions of dollars of fraud and abuse” on the Pentagon’s military spending in an upcoming audit he will soon assign to the Tesla and SpaceX owner.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

U.S. President Donald Trump said he expects Elon Musk to find hundreds of billions of dollars of fraud and abuse at the Pentagon during an audit that the billionaire will lead.

“I’m going to tell him very soon, like maybe in 24 hours, to go check the Department of Education. … Then I’m going to go, go to the military. Let’s check the military,” Trump said in a Super Bowl interview with Fox News’ Bret Baier, an excerpt of which was aired on Sunday morning.

“We’re going to find billions, hundreds of billions of dollars of fraud and abuse,” Trump said of the largest federal department.

Click to play video: 'Musk to ‘excuse himself’ from conflicts of interests amid DOGE cost-cutting efforts: White House'
Musk to ‘excuse himself’ from conflicts of interests amid DOGE cost-cutting efforts: White House

The Pentagon’s budget is approaching US$1 trillion per year. In December, then-President Joe Biden signed a bill authorizing $895 billion in defense spending for the fiscal year ending Sept. 30.

Story continues below advertisement

Musk, who the White House says is a special government employee, has been tasked by Trump to lead an effort to slash the size of the U.S. federal workforce. As part of that initiative, Musk aides have sought access to confidential information in computer systems at various government agencies.

Click to play video: 'U.S. judge blocks Elon Musk’s team from accessing Treasury Department records'
U.S. judge blocks Elon Musk’s team from accessing Treasury Department records
Trending Now

Critics say the efforts are likely illegal, risk exposing classified information and in practice are gutting entire agencies without congressional approval.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

National Security Adviser Mike Waltz suggested in a separate interview on Sunday that the Pentagon’s shipbuilding processes could be an area of particular interest for the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), and he characterized the Pentagon in general as full of unnecessary bloat.

“Everything there seems to cost too much, take too long and deliver too little to the soldiers… We do need business leaders to go in there and absolutely reform the Pentagon’s acquisition process,” Waltz said in an interview on NBC’s Meet the Press.

Story continues below advertisement

“There is plenty to look into in shipbuilding, which is an absolute mess,” Waltz added.

Leaders from across the political spectrum have long criticized waste and inefficiency at the Pentagon. But Democrats and civil service unions say Musk’s DOGE lacks the expertise to restructure the Pentagon, and their efforts risk exposing classified programs.

Musk’s companies also hold major contracts with the Pentagon, which has raised significant conflict of interest concerns.

© 2025 Reuters

Sponsored content

AdChoices