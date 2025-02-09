Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

More than $1M worth of olive oil stolen from Canadian transport company

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 9, 2025 8:42 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Global shortage leads to a spike in olive oil prices'
Global shortage leads to a spike in olive oil prices
WATCH: Global shortage leads to a spike in olive oil prices – Jun 28, 2024
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Montreal police say over $1 million worth of olive oil was stolen after a delivery involving two transport companies in the city never arrived at its destination in Ontario .

Police say Transport Q-Trans had a contract to deliver more than 100 palettes of olive oil to an Ontario client, which did not receive the shipment as expected earlier this week.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Police say Transport Q-Trans had transferred the product to a second company in Montreal it hired to complete the delivery because it had special heated trailers to store the olive oil.

Trending Now

Transport Q-Trans reported the theft Wednesday and police say the second company is being investigated for possibly stealing the oil.

Montreal police spokesperson Jean-Pierre Brabant says police are reviewing security camera footage, but they have not found the missing oil or made any arrests so far.

Story continues below advertisement

The investigation is ongoing.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices