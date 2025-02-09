More than $1M worth of olive oil stolen from Canadian transport company

Send this page to someone via email

Montreal police say over $1 million worth of olive oil was stolen after a delivery involving two transport companies in the city never arrived at its destination in Ontario .

Police say Transport Q-Trans had a contract to deliver more than 100 palettes of olive oil to an Ontario client, which did not receive the shipment as expected earlier this week.

Police say Transport Q-Trans had transferred the product to a second company in Montreal it hired to complete the delivery because it had special heated trailers to store the olive oil.

Transport Q-Trans reported the theft Wednesday and police say the second company is being investigated for possibly stealing the oil.

Montreal police spokesperson Jean-Pierre Brabant says police are reviewing security camera footage, but they have not found the missing oil or made any arrests so far.

The investigation is ongoing.