Saskatoon symposium helping to advance Black education, collaboration

Send this page to someone via email

As February marks Black History Month, the Saskatchewan community came together to celebrate Black achievements this week at a symposium in Saskatoon.

The symposium, hosted by the Truly Alive Youth and Family Foundation Inc (TAYFFI), is in its second year. Programming is dedicated to creating space for collaboration, education and celebration.

“We feel and continue to believe that if people come together and share space and create opportunities for dialogue, then there will be a lot of deprogramming and a new opportunity for new learning,” said Anthony Olusola, TAYFFI’s executive director.

The organization is one of many supporting Saskatchewan newcomers and providing education.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“Organizations are always working towards removing barriers to all newcomers to Canada,” said Ali Abukar, CEO of the Saskatoon Open Door Society. “(We want) minority groups or racialized people of colour and Black people to have equal opportunities.”

Story continues below advertisement

The symposium saw over 250 participants this week, including members of the government. Abukar said that while I’d encouraging to see more Black people in leadership roles, there a lot more work to be done.

“We hope to see a bit more involvement and representation so that all the younger generations of Black community members see themselves represented,” he explained.

Among those in attendance was community member Archie Robertson.

“My wife came to Canada as an immigrant, so I’m not completely unfamiliar with the situation some people have to face,” Robertson said. “But we lived in a small town, and it’s been interesting coming to Saskatoon and seeing the amount of resources (available).”

For the organizers, the symposium has been a special space to grow and learn. They hope it can continue for years to come.

“The fact that we are having a space where we can hold a Black-led conference such as this in and of itself is credit to the Saskatchewan community,” Olusola said.

“Black history and Black contributions and recognition of that is not only limited to the month of February,” Abukar said. “We want people to recognize that yearlong.”