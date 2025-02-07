Denis Coderre’s leadership bid rejected by Quebec Liberal Party

Send this page to someone via email

Former Montreal mayor Denis Coderre’s bid to become the next leader of the Liberal Party of Quebec was in jeopardy Friday after the party announced it wouldn’t accept his candidacy.

The party said in a brief statement on the social media platform X that its electoral committee has ruled Coderre’s candidacy inadmissible, putting an end to a few weeks of intrigue over the longtime politician’s status in the race.

The Liberals said Coderre has the right to appeal within five days of the committee’s decision. They did not provide reasons for the decision and said they would not make any further comment.

In a statement on Facebook, Coderre acknowledged the decision, which he said was “slow to be rendered.” Coderre added that he wouldn’t comment on Friday but would do so at the appropriate time.

Coderre first announced he would be seeking the leadership last June, but his candidacy has been in limbo for some time. Last week, the party said he had not yet submitted all necessary documents in support of his candidacy.

The committee responsible for authorizing candidacies of leadership hopefuls normally has seven days to accept or reject a candidate once the necessary documents have been submitted, but the process was delayed in Coderre’s case due to missing documentation.

In recent months, media outlets have reported that Coderre owes about $400,000 in provincial and federal taxes — more than $130,000 to Revenu Québec and over $266,000 to the Canada Revenue Agency.

Coderre had assured reporters when he filed his paperwork on Jan. 17 that his tax situation was settled. He said at the time: “I can tell you today that everything I owe to both Revenu Québec and Revenue Canada is secure. So there is no problem on that front.” Subsequently, Coderre said his paperwork was in order and that he had provided the party with all requested documents.

The other candidates declared to date are former federal cabinet minister Pablo Rodriguez, former CEO of the Quebec federation of chambers of commerce Charles Milliard, tax lawyer Marc Bélanger and Beauce farmer Mario Roy.

The nomination period closes on April 11, and a new leader will be elected on June 14.