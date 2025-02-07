Max Scherzer welcomes chance to win with Jays

See more sharing options

TORONTO – Blue Jays general manager Ross Atkins says having veteran pitcher Max Scherzer, with his experience and compete level, raises the bar for the whole organization.

Scherzer is coming off an injury-disrupted season with Texas but says he is right where he needs to be ahead of spring training. And he believes he can still pitch at a very high level.

The 40-year-old right-hander, a three-time Cy Young Award winner, has signed a one-year US$15-million contract with the Jays.

He says he chose Toronto because it offers a chance to “compete to win,” in his words.

And being on the East Coast, it makes it easy to commute to the family home in Florida.

Scherzer’s long and distinguished MLB road saw previous stops with the Arizona Diamondbacks, Detroit Tigers, Washington Nationals, Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Mets and Texas Rangers.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 7, 2025.