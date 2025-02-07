Thousands of lawnmowers recalled in Canada after fires in the U.S.

Send this page to someone via email

Spring is still weeks away but for those looking ahead to lawnmower season, Health Canada has a warning to keep in mind.

Thousands of battery-powered mowers are being recalled in Canada after reports of overheating, fires and injuries in the United States.

Health Canada issued the recall alert on Thursday for several models of brushless 21-inch cordless walk-behind mowers sold by Ryobi that were manufactured in the United States.

“The recalled mowers have a push-on connector inside the powerhead which can overheat, posing a potential fire hazard,” Health Canada said in the recall notice.

Approximately 28,400 of the mowers were sold in Canada from February 2021 to January 2025.

In Canada, the company has received one report of overheating with fire while the mower was in use, but no injuries, as of Jan. 24, 2025, Health Canada said.

In the United States, there have been 96 reports of overheating, including four reports of fires and two minor injuries.

The model numbers of the affected mowers are: RY401014BTLUS, RY401014US, RY401140US, RY401015BTLUS, RY401015US, RY401150US, RY401140US-Y, RY401150US-Y, RY401160US and RY401016US and serial numbers: KC21032D010001 to KC21327N999999.

Customers are being urged to “immediately stop using the recalled mowers.”

They should also contact TTI Outdoor Power Equipment Inc. for instructions on how to safely disable the recalled product and get a free replacement, Health Canada said.