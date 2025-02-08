Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Toronto man who stabbed ex-wife, daughter found guilty of murder

By Catherine McDonald Global News
Posted February 8, 2025 7:49 pm
3 min read
Click to play video: 'Toronto man on trial for First Degree murder, denies plan to kill daughter and ex-wife'
Toronto man on trial for First Degree murder, denies plan to kill daughter and ex-wife
RELATED: Toronto man on trial for first-degree murder, denies plan to kill daughter and ex-wife – Jan 31, 2025
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Godfrey Sig-Od, the Toronto man who stabbed his ex-wife and daughter to death on Bathurst Street near Ellerslie Avenue on the afternoon of Aug. 26, 2022, has been found guilty of the first-degree murder of his ex-wife Elvie Sig-Od. With regards to his daughter, Angelica Sig-Od, the jury found him not guilty of first-degree murder but guilty to the lesser charge of second-degree murder.

The verdict was read out in a downtown Toronto courtroom just before 7:30 p.m. Saturday, after three days of deliberations.

The guilty verdict with regards to the first-degree murder meant the jury agreed with assistant Crown attorneys Rochelle Liberman and Victoria Di Iorio, who argued that Godfrey Sig-Od Godfrey, 48, carried out his plan to kill 44-year-old Elvie Sig-Od. The guilty finding with regards to the second-degree murder of the couple’s 20-year-old daughter Angelica meant they do not believe Sig-Od planned to kill his daughter but had to have known he was going to cause her bodily harm, if not death, by stabbing her repeatedly.

Story continues below advertisement

Elvie Sig-Od was stabbed or cut 14 times, and Angelica 19 times. The knife attack horrified motorists who testified about witnessing the shocking stabbing on the side of the road in Toronto. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Liberman told jurors during her closing address Wednesday that Godfrey Sig-Od tried to get his ex-wife and daughter alone for months in order to carry out his plan. She suggested that Sig-Od changed his strategy when he realized they were unwilling to invite him to their home.

“He started inviting them to restaurants, he also started telling them to come to his boarding house to pick up money for various things and, on the day he killed them, he sent 79 messages to Elvie and sent 15 to Angelica,” Liberman told the jury.

She said Sig-Od lured them to his boarding house that day using every excuse he could think of.

“I submit to you he really wanted them to be together but had limited options about where to carry out the plan. He couldn’t carry out the plan at Elvie and Angelica’s residence because he didn’t know where they lived,” Liberman said.

“And so, the car ended up being the best option for Mr. Sig-Od to carry out his plan. Elvie was driving, Angelica was in the front passenger seat. Therefore, their backs were to Mr. Sig-Od. The car was a confined space and while they were driving, there was nowhere for them to go.”

Story continues below advertisement

The Crown said Sig-Od carried out the plan after realizing that there was no hope in getting his family back together and that his daughter no longer cared about his side of the family.

Related News

Liberman argued that Sig-Od’s evidence that he was in a rage and did not remember stabbing his ex-wife and daughter should not be believed.

Defence lawyer Daniel Brodsky reminded the jury in his closing address that his client tried to plead guilty to manslaughter, admitting he killed his ex-wife and daughter. He then argued that Sig-Od did not plan nor deliberate the deadly attack.

“He will learn on your verdict as to whether he is to be labelled by his fellow citizens as a cold-blooded murderer or a person who, in the absence of cool reflection, killed in hot blood,” Brodsky said.

He argued that his client was overtaken by a blind rage at the time of the fatal stabbing.

“In that uncontrollable state, he lashed out at his ex-wife and daughter unaware of the true extent of the harm he was causing,” Brodsky added.

First-degree murder carries an automatic life sentence with no chance of parole for 25 years. Second-degree murder is a life sentence with a parole ineligibility period of between ten and 25 years.

Advertisement
Related News
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices