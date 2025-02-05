Menu

Politics

Alberta election rules changed to account for displaced Jasper residents

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 5, 2025 2:56 pm
1 min read
Jasper the bear in the Alberta mountain town in September 2024. View image in full screen
Jasper the bear in the Alberta mountain town in September 2024.
The Alberta government said it will be amending election rules to ensure displaced residents of Jasper will still be allowed to vote and run in the upcoming municipal election.

A devastating wildfire last summer uprooted more than 600 families as more than 350 homes, apartments, and businesses were destroyed.

With a municipal election scheduled for this fall, the province said it’s looking to ensure residents not currently living in Jasper as the rebuild continues can still vote and run for office.

Municipal Affairs Minister Ric McIver said those looking to vote will have had to have been eligible to vote immediately before the fire and plan on returning to Jasper at some point.

He said it’s critical that local democracy has strong participation, especially after a disaster like the fire last summer.

Alberta’s next municipal elections are set for Oct. 20.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

