Crime

Winnipeg woman charged with fraud, accused of pocketing $27,000 from clients

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted February 5, 2025 3:04 pm
1 min read
Fraud awareness: watching for red flags and scammers
A 31-year-old woman is facing fraud and theft charges after an investigation into an incident at a south Winnipeg bank in November 2024.

Police said they learned that an employee of the financial institution had pocketed $27,000 in stolen client funds between April and June of last year.

The suspect was arrested Tuesday and charged with fraud and theft over $5,000. She was released on an appearance notice.

Police said all of the financial losses have been recovered.

