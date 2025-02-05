Winnipeg woman charged with fraud, accused of pocketing $27,000 from clients

Send this page to someone via email

A 31-year-old woman is facing fraud and theft charges after an investigation into an incident at a south Winnipeg bank in November 2024.

Police said they learned that an employee of the financial institution had pocketed $27,000 in stolen client funds between April and June of last year.

The suspect was arrested Tuesday and charged with fraud and theft over $5,000. She was released on an appearance notice.

Police said all of the financial losses have been recovered.