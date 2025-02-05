Province, feds to fund Manitoba programs targeting gender-based violence

See more sharing options

The province is funding programs that empower men to help end gender-based violence, Manitoba’s families minister says.

Nahanni Fontaine announced the initiative — which comes with a price tag of $811,000 — on Wednesday and said it will be shared across five Manitoba organizations via the National Plan to End Gender-Based Violence.

“Ending male violence requires all of us to create a culture where abuse is never tolerated,” Fontaine said in a release.

“By offering targeted programming, counselling and other supports, we are helping men and boys develop the skills needed to develop healthier relationships and model caring behaviours for the next generation.”

Fontaine’s federal counterpart, Women and Gender Equality Minister Marci Ien, said both levels of government agree that men need to be part of the solution, and that Wednesday’s announcement is part of a bilateral, multi-year funding agreement.

“The vision for the National Action Plan to End Gender-Based Violence is a Canada free from gender-based violence,” Ien said.

“And until we address root causes, we cannot hope for change.”

The projects receiving funding include The Pas Family Resource Centre’s northern men and boys programming, the NorWest Men’s Relationship Program, Ma Mawi Wi Chi Itata Centre’s EmpowerMen program, Aboriginal Health and Wellness’s men’s program, and the Elmwood Community Resource Centre’s Inspiring Newcomer Mem program.