Alberta program aims to help people with disabilities participate in workforce

Alberta’s government says it’s looking to help people with disabilities join and stay in the workforce without losing access to their existing benefits and governmental supports.

To do this, the government plans to launch a new social assistance regime, the Alberta Disability Assistance Program, in 2026.

Community and Social Services Minister Jason Nixon told a news conference in Calgary on Tuesday the new program will be similar to, and will work in conjunction with, Alberta’s existing Assured Income for the Severely Handicapped program, or AISH, which provides monthly financial and health benefits to eligible applicants.

The new program will also provide monthly financial and health benefits, and Nixon said the program is being designed to address a long-standing issue where those who receive AISH lose some of their benefits depending on how much they make each month.

Those who earn more than $1,072 per month lose 50 per cent of their benefits, while AISH recipients who earn more than about $2,000 per month lose their benefits entirely. He said the new program will still have income limits that lead to benefit reductions, but those limits will be higher. What those limits will ultimately be and what level of benefits will be available are still being finalized.

“I don’t want to make this final program in a silo,” Nixon said when asked why the program was being announced without key details being known. “We’ll be making some final decisions in consultation with others in the coming weeks.”

More than 77,000 Albertans received AISH in 2024, and the government estimates close to 15 per cent, or 10,000, of those who did also held jobs.

“Those 10,000 individuals that we know are already working on AISH are going to be economically better off underneath that new program,” Nixon said. “People with disabilities shouldn’t have to choose between getting the support they need and having the opportunity to pursue a meaningful career.”

Nixon said those currently receiving AISH will be reassessed to see if they qualify for the new program leading up to the 2026 launch, but they will continue to receive regular AISH benefits in the meantime. He said those deemed not able to work will continue to receive AISH as usual, while those deemed able to work will be transferred under the new program.

Nixon said applications for both programs will be handled under one process and will be assessed by a new panel of medical professionals.

Greg McMeekin, Alberta’s Advocate for Persons with Disabilities, told reporters that he thinks the new program will help reduce barriers to employment that people with disabilities face, namely by ensuring that health benefits aren’t at risk when individuals begin to work.

“We know that people with disabilities are concerned about making too much money while on the AISH program and having that money clawed back. And we also know that people are concerned about receiving ongoing medical benefits as needed,” McMeekin said.

“From what I understand, this new program will not (perpetuate) either of those two things.”

Nixon also said the government plans to provide additional resources for those with disabilities to gain job skills and encourage businesses to break down employment barriers.

Opposition NDP social services critic Marie Renaud said Tuesday that the province should introduce accessibility legislation if it wants to increase job opportunities and reduce unemployment for those living with disabilities, which she said is twice as high as Alberta’s overall unemployment rate.

About $1.65 billion was committed to the AISH program as part of the government’s 2024-25 budget.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 4, 2025.