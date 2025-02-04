No plan to send Canadian military troops to protect border, minister says

Send this page to someone via email

Public Safety Minister David McGuinty says there is no plan to send Canadian soldiers to the Canada-U.S. border.

In a bid to head off crippling tariffs threatened by U.S. President Donald Trump, Canada has committed to tasking 10,000 frontline personnel with protecting the border.

Speaking with The Canadian Press today, McGuinty says that number could encompass a broad range of officials, including border officers on the front lines and intelligence officers behind the scenes.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

McGuinty also says Canada’s promised contribution of $200 million to fight organized crime and fentanyl trafficking is in addition to the $1.3 billion Ottawa already has announced.

The money will help fund the appointment of a “fentanyl czar,” who will serve as a liaison between Canada and the U.S. on cross-border efforts to curb fentanyl traffic.

Story continues below advertisement

McGuinty says the language on the new position was chosen carefully, although he denies it had anything to do with satisfying Trump.