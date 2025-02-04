Union calls for Amazon boycott, asks feds, Quebec to cut ties with company

Send this page to someone via email

The CSN union is calling on a boycott on all Amazon products to protest the e-commerce giant’s plan to close its Quebec warehouses.

At a press conference on Tuesday, CSN president Caroline Senneville called the move “blatant union-busting which violates several sections of the labour code.” She said it’s an attempt to intimidate workers, as other pushes to unionize take place across the country.

The union called on the public to boycott the multinational company, asking that consumers buy from local Canadian or Quebec companies instead.

“A few million less in sales for Amazon may not be a lot. But a few million more for Quebec companies can make the difference between a local company that survives and progresses,” she said.

This campaign comes amid a wide movement to buy local and to boycott American goods that stem from U.S. President Donald Trump’s threat of tariffs on Canadian exports.

Amazon announced on Jan. 22 that it would be closing all seven of its facilities in Quebec over the next couple of months, laying off about 2,000 permanent and temporary workers — a number the Ministry of Labour has since confirmed will actually exceed 4,500 after including delivery service partners.

Amazon spokesperson Barbara Agrait has denied the closures are linked to the recent unionization push in the province after one of the company’s warehouses in Laval, Que., managed to unionize back in May 2024, becoming the company’s first Canadian warehouse to do so.

Agrait said the decision to shutter all Quebec facilities “wasn’t made lightly,” and was a way to provide “even more savings to our customers over the long run.”

Amazon has said it respects its employees’ decision whether to join a union.

“Our employees have the choice. They always have. We favor opportunities for each person to be respected and valued as an individual, and to have their unique voice heard by working directly with our team,” the company said.

“The fact is, Amazon already offers what many unions are requesting: competitive pay, health benefits on day one, and opportunities for career growth.”

The union has said this isn’t true, and its Quebec workers wanted wages that matched industry standards, better health and safety protection and more.

The CSN called on the provincial and federal governments, as well as local municipalities, to stop purchasing from the company and to terminate their cloud computing contracts with Amazon Web Services.

The union said it is also considering legal action, citing violations of the Labor Code dealing with interference and obstruction of union activities.

Its main goal is to get financial compensation for workers on top of their package with up to 14 weeks’ pay.

— With files from The Canadian Press