Fire

4 cats die in Toronto apartment building fire

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted February 4, 2025 9:28 am
1 min read
Toronto fire said four cats perished in a fire at an apartment building unit on Feb. 4, 2025. View image in full screen
Toronto fire said four cats perished in a fire at an apartment building unit on Feb. 4, 2025. Global News
Toronto Fire Services says four cats from one apartment building unit have died in a fire in the city’s east end.

The fire broke out at a multi-unit residential building on Lawrence Avenue East, near Don Mills Road, at around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Fire officials said there was a fire on the third floor and the occupants evacuated before firefighters arrived.

The fire was knocked down and no injuries were reported for humans but Toronto fire said four cats died.

Firefighters remained at the building for fire watch and to monitor any hot spots.

