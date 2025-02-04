4 cats die in Toronto apartment building fire

See more sharing options

Toronto Fire Services says four cats from one apartment building unit have died in a fire in the city’s east end.

The fire broke out at a multi-unit residential building on Lawrence Avenue East, near Don Mills Road, at around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Fire officials said there was a fire on the third floor and the occupants evacuated before firefighters arrived.

The fire was knocked down and no injuries were reported for humans but Toronto fire said four cats died.

Firefighters remained at the building for fire watch and to monitor any hot spots.