Weather warnings remain in B.C. as Arctic air sweeps across province

Parts of B.C. are under weather warnings on Monday as winter arrived across the province over the weekend.

Depending on the location, areas are under extreme cold warnings, arctic outflow warnings and snowfall warnings.

The Lower Mainland was hit by snow on Sunday with some areas receiving up to 24 centimetres.

Snow is expected to continue across the South Coast through at least Tuesday morning, as snowfall warnings remain in place.

Southern Vancouver Island, from Victoria to Qualicum Beach, including the Southern Gulf Islands, could see up to 25 centimetres of snow by Tuesday morning as snow squalls target the region today and tonight, according to Global BC meteorologist Kristi Gordon.

Meanwhile, areas from Qualicum Beach north to Campbell River, the Sunshine Coast, Howe Sound, the North Shore and western Metro Vancouver could receive another five to 10 centimetres.

Southern Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley will see a few flurries with minimal accumulations by Tuesday morning.

Further snowfall amounts forecast between now and noon Tuesday:

Strong, cold arctic winds will continue in the Fraser Valley, Howe Sound and through other northern coastal inlets Monday and into Tuesday. Wind chill is pronounced, and several warnings are in place, Gordon said.

Throughout the B.C. Interior, Arctic air has surged southwards this weekend and now covers all areas.

Gordon says that the windchill again overnight into Tuesday morning will range from -15 C in the Central Okanagan to -38 C in the Central Interior, and as frigid as -43 C in the Peace River Region.

The Arctic air will hold through the remainder of the week and most likely through the coming weekend, Gordon added, with snow across the South Coast here to stay for at least the next four to five days.