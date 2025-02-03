Menu

Crime

Toronto murder suspect arrested in Saskatoon 4 years after alleged crime

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted February 3, 2025 5:23 pm
1 min read
A man who appeared on Canada’s most wanted list for his alleged involvement in a Toronto murder has been arrested by police in Saskatchewan four years later.

Toronto police announced on Monday that Jabreel Elmi, wanted in connection to a 2021 murder in the city, was arrested by officers with the Saskatoon Police Service.

Toronto police said Elmi was wanted in connection to a triple shooting in the Regent Park area.

On Sept. 18, 2021, around 9 p.m., police were called to Oak and Sumach streets for reports of multiple gunshots. When they arrived at the scene, they found three men suffering from gunshot wounds.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
Two of the men, aged 27 and 29, were taken to hospital. One was in life-threatening condition and the other had serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

A third man, 27-year-old Thane Murray, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Soon after the shooting, police arrested two 20-year-old men. Both were charged with one count of first-degree murder and two counts of attempted murder.

Elmi, now 30, was not arrested. He was placed on the police’s wanted list and, at one point, made it to number 24 on the BOLO (be on the look out) most wanted list of Canadian fugitives.

He was arrested by Saskatoon police on Jan. 31 during the search of a home. Details of what sparked the search were not released.

Saskatoon police said arrangements were being made to transport Elmi to Toronto.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

