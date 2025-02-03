Alberta’s cabinet set to meet Tuesday to discuss potential response to U.S. tariffs

Send this page to someone via email

As other provinces announce retaliation measures against U.S. tariffs, Alberta Premier Danielle Smith’s government says her cabinet will meet to discuss potential next steps.

Smith’s spokesperson Sam Blackett says cabinet, which is set to meet virtually Tuesday morning, “will consider actions that could be taken by Alberta’s government in response to U.S. tariffs.”

Other premiers have already announced measures to restrict or cancel contracts with American firms, and to ban U.S. alcohol sales in provincial liquor stores.

U.S. President Donald Trump’s 25 per cent tariffs against Canadian goods are to go into effect Tuesday.

When asked whether Alberta’s government is considering cutting off American alcohol sales in the province, Blackett says the premier’s comments over the weekend still stand.

In her weekend comments, Smith said Alberta will continue with diplomatic efforts to resolve the trade dispute and urged Canadian counterparts to step up to help build oil and gas pipelines.

