Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Alberta’s cabinet set to meet Tuesday to discuss potential response to U.S. tariffs

By Lisa Johnson The Canadian Press
Posted February 3, 2025 3:19 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Trump says US can ‘play the game’ after Canada’s retaliatory tariffs'
Trump says US can ‘play the game’ after Canada’s retaliatory tariffs
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

As other provinces announce retaliation measures against U.S. tariffs, Alberta Premier Danielle Smith’s government says her cabinet will meet to discuss potential next steps.

Smith’s spokesperson Sam Blackett says cabinet, which is set to meet virtually Tuesday morning, “will consider actions that could be taken by Alberta’s government in response to U.S. tariffs.”

Other premiers have already announced measures to restrict or cancel contracts with American firms, and to ban U.S. alcohol sales in provincial liquor stores.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

U.S. President Donald Trump’s 25 per cent tariffs against Canadian goods are to go into effect Tuesday.

When asked whether Alberta’s government is considering cutting off American alcohol sales in the province, Blackett says the premier’s comments over the weekend still stand.

In her weekend comments, Smith said Alberta will continue with diplomatic efforts to resolve the trade dispute and urged Canadian counterparts to step up to help build oil and gas pipelines.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Alberta’s energy sector responds to lower tariff'
Alberta’s energy sector responds to lower tariff
© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices