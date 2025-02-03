Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
U.S. News

Georgia man sentenced to 475 years for underground dogfighting ring

By Michelle Butterfield Global News
Posted February 3, 2025 3:32 pm
3 min read
Photos released by the Paulding County Sheriff's Office show Vincent Lemark Burrell and some of the collars seized at his home. View image in full screen
Photos released by the Paulding County Sheriff's Office show Vincent Lemark Burrell and some of the collars seized at his home. Paulding County Sheriff
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A Georgia man has been sentenced to almost 500 years in prison after authorities rescued more than 100 malnourished pit bulls tied to trees and metal posts in his backyard in a dogfighting ring bust.

Vincent Lemark Burrell, 57, was sentenced to 475 years last week, more than two years after authorities raided his Dallas, Ga., property and discovered the disturbing scene.

“Everywhere you looked, you couldn’t take a step in any one direction without there being another pit bull staked out on a chain,” Paulding County Assistant District Attorney K.C. Pagnotta said, adding it is believed to be the longest such sentence in U.S. history for this crime.

Assistant District Attorney K.C. Pagnotta poses with Baby Shark, one of the victims of the dog fighting ring. View image in full screen
Assistant District Attorney K.C. Pagnotta poses with Baby Shark, one of the victims of the dogfighting ring. Paulding District Attorney's Office's Post / Facebook

“And the purpose of doing that is dog fighting,” the prosecutor continued. “They will put the pit bull out on a chain, and they space each dog out enough that they can see each other. They can agitate each other, but they can’t actually get to one another. And it’s part of the building of aggression that they used to train fighting dogs.”

Story continues below advertisement

Burrell was found guilty of 103 counts, including 93 counts of dogfighting and 10 counts of cruelty to animals, following a four-day trial, the Paulding District Attorney’s Office announced on Jan. 30.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The scene at Burrell’s home came to light in November 2022, when an Amazon delivery driver saw multiple dogs tied up while dropping off a package.

Police found 107 dogs, who were underweight or very underweight, without access to food or water. The canines were wearing thick collars attached to heavy logging chains that were secured to trees and metal stakes in the ground.

Dog collars seized at Vincent Lemark Burrell's Georgia home. View image in full screen
Dog collars seized at Vincent Lemark Burrell’s Georgia home. Paulding Country Sheriff

Venturing inside the house, police found an equally horrific scene.

“Some of the dogs were housed in the basement of the home where the presence (along with the odor) of urine and feces was so strong, authorities had to wear protective equipment just to be able safely enter the home,” according to a press release from the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office. “Conditions where dogs were being housed, both inside and on the exterior of this property, were not fit for humans, much less dogs.”

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

During their search, officers also found gear and documents linking Burrell to a dogfighting operation. They found a breeding stand, a dog treadmill and a device called a break stick, used to force open a dog’s mouth during a fight. There was a live chicken that was used to tempt the dogs, a veterinary kit to treat dogs hurt in a fight and papers linking Burrell to known dogfighters.

On the same day as the search, an examination of some of the dogs by a veterinarian confirmed the dogs had scarring patterns consistent with dogfighting and rashes around their necks, and several were missing teeth, suggesting they had been forcibly removed from their mouths.

“Let this be a clear message that Paulding County will not accept or condone the inhumane treatment of animals — especially the violence and abuse associated with dog fighting,” Pagnotta said.

“Justice was served today for the voiceless. This type of activity will not be tolerated in Paulding County,” Sheriff Ashley Henson said.

Click to play video: 'Alberta animal rescue groups insist dog fighting rings happening in our own back yard'
Alberta animal rescue groups insist dog fighting rings happening in our own back yard
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices