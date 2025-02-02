Menu

Sports

B.C.’s Thompson downs Maier in final to win World Cup ski cross crown

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 2, 2025 12:27 pm
1 min read
Another day, another women’s World Cup ski cross win for Canadian Marielle Thompson.

Thompson, of Whistler, B.C., defeated Germany’s Daniela Maier to capture the women’s event. It marked the second time in as many days the two had squared off, with the Canadian winning both times.

Switzerland’s Fanny Smith was third ahead of India Sherret of Cranbrook, B.C.

Thompson captured her 35th career World Cup victory.

In the men’s event, Ottawa’s Jared Schmidt was third.

Whistler celebrates wins at World Cup in downhill skiing
© 2025 The Canadian Press

