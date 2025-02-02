B.C.’s Thompson downs Maier in final to win World Cup ski cross crown

See more sharing options

Another day, another women’s World Cup ski cross win for Canadian Marielle Thompson.

Thompson, of Whistler, B.C., defeated Germany’s Daniela Maier to capture the women’s event. It marked the second time in as many days the two had squared off, with the Canadian winning both times.

Switzerland’s Fanny Smith was third ahead of India Sherret of Cranbrook, B.C.

Thompson captured her 35th career World Cup victory.

In the men’s event, Ottawa’s Jared Schmidt was third.