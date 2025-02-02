Ford tells LCBO to pull U.S. booze from shelves

Send this page to someone via email

The LCBO will pull U.S. booze from its shelves after President Donald Trump announced sweeping tariffs on Canada, Ontario Premier Doug Ford said.

Ford announced the details of the plan on Sunday, 12 hours after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau hit back against Trump’s tariffs with counter-tariffs worth $155 billion.

“Every year, LCBO sells nearly $1 billion worth of American wine, beer, spirits and seltzers. Not anymore,” Ford said in a statement.

“Starting Tuesday, we’re removing American products from LCBO shelves. As the only wholesaler of alcohol in the province, LCBO will also remove American products from its catalogue so other Ontario-based restaurants and retailers can’t order or restock U.S. products.

“There’s never been a better time to choose an amazing Ontario-made or Canadian-made product. As always, please drink responsibly.”

The LCBO is one of the biggest purchasers of alcohol in the world.

Ford signalled his intention to yank U.S. products off shelves two weeks ago, while addressing the crowd at the Rural Ontario Municipal Association’s annual general meeting and conference in Toronto – the same day as Trump’s inauguration as the 47th president of the United States.

It comes as other Canadian provinces issue similar directives in the wake of Trudeau’s retaliatory tariff announcement.

Trudeau said on Saturday in an address to the nation that Canada’s retaliatory measures will include immediate tariffs on $30 billion worth of goods as of Tuesday, followed by further tariffs on $125 billion worth of American products in 21 days’ time to “allow Canadian companies and supply chains to seek to find alternatives.”

Soon after, Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston said he had directed the Nova Scotia Liquor Corporation to remove all alcohol from the United States from their shelves as of Tuesday.

British Columbia Premier David Eby said Saturday: “Effective today, I have directed BC Liquor stores to stop buying American liquor.”

