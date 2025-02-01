Marielle Thompson’s ski cross gold highlights three-medal day for Canada

Marielle Thompson’s ski cross gold highlighted a three-medal day for Canada at a World Cup event on Saturday.
Thompson, of Whistler, B.C., beat Germany’s Daniela Maier to top the podium in Switzerland.
India Sherret of Cranbrook, B.C., won bronze, and fellow Canadian Courtney Hoffos of Windermere, B.C., placed fourth.
Thompson, the reigning Crystal Globe champion, earned her 34th World Cup win and 71st career podium.
Sherret reached her 10th career podium and fifth this season. She remains this season’s leader in the World Cup standings with 545 points. Maier is second and Thompson is third.
On the men’s side, Reece Howden of Cultus Lake, B.C., also claimed bronze for his third podium finish of the season. Italy’s Simone Deromedis captured gold and France’s Youri Duplessis Kergomard took silver.
