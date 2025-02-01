Marielle Thompson’s ski cross gold highlights three-medal day for Canada

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Marielle Thompson’s ski cross gold highlighted a three-medal day for Canada at a World Cup event on Saturday.

Thompson, of Whistler, B.C., beat Germany’s Daniela Maier to top the podium in Switzerland.

India Sherret of Cranbrook, B.C., won bronze, and fellow Canadian Courtney Hoffos of Windermere, B.C., placed fourth.

Thompson, the reigning Crystal Globe champion, earned her 34th World Cup win and 71st career podium.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Sherret reached her 10th career podium and fifth this season. She remains this season’s leader in the World Cup standings with 545 points. Maier is second and Thompson is third.

On the men’s side, Reece Howden of Cultus Lake, B.C., also claimed bronze for his third podium finish of the season. Italy’s Simone Deromedis captured gold and France’s Youri Duplessis Kergomard took silver.

Story continues below advertisement