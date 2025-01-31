How non-emergencies could be filling up Saskatchewan hospitals

Send this page to someone via email

Every Saskatchewan emergency room is filled with people facing a wide array of medical needs from a heart attack to a sore throat.

And with more and more people without a family doctor, people are relying on the ER for care. Nurses who spoke to Global News more and more people are coming in for non-emergencies and wait times are increasing.

“I always try to remember that when people come into emerge, it’s because they’re concerned,” Psychiatric Liaison ER nurse Melissa Mcgillvray said. “They have no one else they can turn to and we’re the place that’s open twenty-four-seven.

“Everybody who shows up at the emergency room who needs care is going to get care. But the problem is we just can’t control the situation,” she said in regard to wait times.

SHA Emergency Medicine Provincial Head James Stempien said part of the problem comes from the lack of family doctors.

“I think one in six people in Saskatchewan don’t have a family physician at this present time so people are struggling a little bit on what to do,” Stempien said.

And while nurses and doctors feel the stress, so do paramedics. Medavie Health Services West EMS chief Kyle Sereda said paramedics will always go to a call when asked.

“We certainly do see a higher number of calls depending on the season like flu, for example. But we don’t determine what an individual feels like is an emergency to them,” Sereda explained.

And while the common perception might be those who arrive in an ambulance to the ER get treated faster, that isn’t necessarily the truth.

“When you come into the hospital on a stretcher, you’re still triaged,” Sereda said. “What we offer in those situations is bringing treatment to people.”

Triage levels are used to prioritize patients based on their medical needs. The Canadian Triage And Acuity Scale outlines five different levels including:

Level 1 (Resuscitation): Immediate life-saving intervention required.

Level 2 (Emergent): Conditions that are a potential threat to life, limb, or function.

Level 3 (Urgent): Serious conditions that require emergency intervention.

Level 4 (Less Urgent): Stable conditions requiring only one resource.

Level 5 (Non-Urgent): Not requiring immediate resources

Stempien said some times, a family doctor will be able to help. However, if there are no other options or you need help right away, you will never be turned away from the ER.

“You can phone 811 and their service does an excellent job,” Stempien said. “They have nurses initially who will screen your calls and who, through a series of algorithms have a very good way of determining what should be your next steps.

“We’re not bothered by people coming into the ER with what is seemingly a less acute problem if they feel they need to be seen, but then those people themselves might have to wait a period of time.”