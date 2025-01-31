Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

From hearing aids to pacemakers, tariffs may drive up medical device costs

By Katie Dangerfield Global News
Posted January 31, 2025 3:16 pm
3 min read
Click to play video: 'Trudeau warns of ‘forceful response’ if Trump pulls trigger on tariffs'
Trudeau warns of ‘forceful response’ if Trump pulls trigger on tariffs
WATCH: Trudeau warns of 'forceful response' if Trump pulls trigger on tariffs.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Whether pacemakers, insulin pumps or artificial hip joints, Canadians may face a spike in health costs if U.S. President Donald Trump imposes a 25 per cent tariff on imports from Canada, set to take effect Saturday.

With the looming tariff, Medtech Canada, a national association representing 120 medical technology companies, warned the cost of health technologies could rise significantly — in both countries — if tariffs are implemented.

“Medtech Canada has been advocating on behalf of the medical technology industry on this important matter, and our members are planning for and taking this tariff threat very seriously,” said Gerry Frenette, vice president of Medtech Canada.

“We’re working with our partners in government and other key stakeholders to help ensure that patients and clinicians have continued access to all the necessary medical technologies they need,” he told Global News in a Friday email.

Story continues below advertisement

Medical equipment has typically been exempt from tariffs between Canada and the U.S., largely due to free trade agreements like the Canada-United States-Mexico Agreement (CUSMA).

However, Trump’s proposed tariffs could mark a significant shift, potentially making the costs of medical equipment — such as MRI machines, ventilators and wheelchairs — much more expensive.

In a letter to Canada’s Finance Minister Dominic LeBlanc on Jan. 21, Medtech warned the potential tariffs on Canadian exports, along with retaliatory tariffs imposed by Canada on the U.S., would have an “immense” impact on the health-care system, burdening patients significantly.

Click to play video: 'Trump doubles down on tariffs for Canada, still deciding on oil taxes'
Trump doubles down on tariffs for Canada, still deciding on oil taxes

“The pandemic and post-pandemic supply chain challenges highlighted the immense importance of our sector. In recent years, there has been significant growth in the manufacturing of medical technologies in Canada, but many of these manufacturers are reliant on U.S.-based suppliers for raw materials and intermediary products,” the letter stated.

Story continues below advertisement

Canada’s largest trading partner for medical devices is the United States.

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.

Get weekly health news

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

In 2022, medical device imports from the U.S. were valued at C$5.2 billion, representing 38 per cent of Canada’s total medical device imports, according to Canada’s industry sector intelligence.

Trending Now

And the same year, Canada’s medical device exports to the U.S. were C$3.08 billion, or 74 per cent of Canada’s total medical device exports.

The letter emphasized that due to the significant trade relationship, “the medical technology sector should not be targeted for retaliatory tariffs against the U.S., as the impact on our health-care system and patients would be too immense.”

Click to play video: 'These six industries would be hit hardest by Trump tariffs'
These six industries would be hit hardest by Trump tariffs

The letter also stated that Canadian technologies play a key role in supporting the U.S. health-care system and its citizens. U.S. tariffs on these products would drive up production costs, which could ultimately make health-care less affordable for providers and patients in both countries.

Story continues below advertisement

“Furthermore, U.S. tariffs diminish the ability of Canadian medical technology companies to compete in the U.S. market, which, as previously mentioned, is our largest export destination,” the letter said.

“The integrated nature of the North American supply chain of medical technologies means that tariffs from both sides of the border will reduce market access and impact the affordability and accessibility of healthcare in both Canada and the U.S.,” it concluded.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices